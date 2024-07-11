Boston

Dorchester shooting leaves 5 injured, police say

The Boston Police Department says five people were shot in the Greenwood Street area

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC10 Boston

Five people were shot Wednesday night in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

The shooting happened on Greenwood Street. Police said a gathering was interrupted by gunfire.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Four young adults and a juvenile were shot, police said. All victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston EMS said it transported five people to area hospitals.

"It's awful to be here tonight on what should be a warm and nice summer night that families were enjoying," Mayor Michelle Wu said at a press conference Wednesday night.

Multiple streets in the area were closed off as police investigated.

A witness told NBC10 Boston he saw two women and a man being taken away in ambulances.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Chris Forsberg 1 hour ago

Grant Hill explains why Team USA tabbed Derrick White over Jaylen

Boston 3 hours ago

Boston city councilors debate use of congestion pricing to curb traffic

Eight gunshots were heard, witnesses said.

Authorities did not say whether any arrests had been made.

Police ask anyone with information to call 617-343-4700. Anonymous tips can also be left at 1-800-494-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsDorchester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us