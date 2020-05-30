Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is holding a virtual prayer vigil Saturday afternoon in response to racism and the acts of violence happening throughout the U.S. in light of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.

Walsh, who said in a tweet Friday that Boston stands together against injustice, will be joined at the 12:30 p.m. vigil outside City Hall by religious leaders and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross. The public is asked to participate virtually, given public gathering restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The vigil will be live-streamed on this story.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, Walsh called the video of Floyd's arrest "horrifying" and said the man was killed in an act of "inhumane brutality."

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck in the moments leading up to his death, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Floyd, 46, died in police custody; video shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck, even after Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe and eventually stopped moving. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder on Friday.

"It was devastating to watch and listen as he cried out for his mother in his dying moments," Walsh said.

Boston stands together against injustice.



Please join us tomorrow for a virtual prayer vigil in response to the acts of violence and racism in our country. We’ll begin the service at 12:30pm on https://t.co/2uhszKeTpC pic.twitter.com/3VMbDEWeEY — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 29, 2020

"I know how much more painful it is for black and brown Americans in Minneapolis, across our country, and right here in Boston to see the footage and to have to talk to your children about it and to ask once again if this kind of injustice will ever be put behind us," Walsh said in the video. "It's traumatic, and to black Americans, it's not a new experience. It happens in communities big and small, urban and rural, all across this country."

Friday, a peaceful protest in Boston's South End over Floyd's death turned violent. Demonstrators and police clashed at the protest, which initially drew about a thousand people, and 10 people were arrested, according to the Boston Police Department. But it didn't result in the kind of fiery property damage seen elsewhere around the country Friday night.

People are protesting across the U.S., including in Boston, after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Walsh said he understands the pain and anger many are experiencing right now, noting that it comes at an incredibly stressful time with the coronavirus pandemic.

"In this public health crisis, we're seeing systemic inequalities play out in the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on our black and brown communities who are facing more illness, more death and more economic hardship," the mayor said.

Walsh said these truly difficult times are only made more difficult by "national leaders who issue brutal threats, instead of pulling us together," seemingly referencing President Donald Trump's tweets in which he threatened to call in the National Guard, labeled the protesters "thugs" and said Mayor Jacob Frey had lost control over the city.

"If there was ever a moment to acknowledge injustice and more importantly recommit our nation to eradicating it, it is right now," he said. "So I want you to know: in Boston, we are all in this together."