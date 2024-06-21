Boston Starbucks may become doughnut/pasta/sandwich combo shop

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A trio of dining concepts may be on their way to a space in downtown Boston.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, Eatery on Broad is planning to open in the Financial District, with the space including three kiosks for Mini Donut Diva, Pasta Factory, and Fat Sandwich Boss. The notice mentions that the space would have a capacity of 18 and that Melissa Frettoloso--who is the founder of the Roxbury-based Mini Donut Diva--is the manager of the three businesses.

Based on the address given, it appears that Eatery on Broad would be taking over the former Starbucks space at the corner of Broad Street and Water Street.

The website for Mini Donut Diva is at minidonutdiva.com.

