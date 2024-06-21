Food & Drink

Boston Starbucks may become doughnut/pasta/sandwich combo shop

It appears that Eatery on Broad would be taking over the former Starbucks space at the corner of Broad Street and Water Street downtown

By Boston Restaurant Talk

dining-generic-plate-fork
Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A trio of dining concepts may be on their way to a space in downtown Boston.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, Eatery on Broad is planning to open in the Financial District, with the space including three kiosks for Mini Donut Diva, Pasta Factory, and Fat Sandwich Boss. The notice mentions that the space would have a capacity of 18 and that Melissa Frettoloso--who is the founder of the Roxbury-based Mini Donut Diva--is the manager of the three businesses.

Based on the address given, it appears that Eatery on Broad would be taking over the former Starbucks space at the corner of Broad Street and Water Street.

The website for Mini Donut Diva is at minidonutdiva.com.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Michael Holley 5 hours ago

A new title: How Tatum and Brown rewrote their legacies in Boston

Reading 5 hours ago

Over 100 body parts of vulnerable species seized in wildlife trafficking case

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us