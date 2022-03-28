Local

BOSTON

Boston Student Brought Loaded Gun to School: Police

Police said the firearm was found in a fanny pack belonging to a student at the Dearborn STEM Academy

By Thea DiGiammerino

A 16-year-old is facing charges after he was found with a gun at school, according to Boston police.

Police said they were called to the Dearborn STEM Academy on Winthrop Street in the city's Roxbury neighborhood around 9:45 a.m. Monday. School administrators had already taken the gun, which was loaded. According to officials, it was found in a student's fanny pack.

The 16-year-old student was charged with delinquent to wit possession of a firearm on school property, delinquent to wit possession of ammunition and delinquent to wit possession of a loaded firearm. He will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

No other details were immediately available.

