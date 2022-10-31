Boston Tex-Mex Restaurant Popular With College Students Set to Reopen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a Tex-Mex restaurant that is particularly popular with college students is being reborn.

According its Instagram page, Sunset Cantina on Commonwealth Avenue by Boston University is planning to reopen, with one post saying "A renovated, vibrant and exciting cantina is coming! Are you ready #Boston?" A listing within the Boston Restaurant Group website indicates that the space is under agreement and it has a new lease with BU which hints that there may be an ownership change, though no other details have been given.

Sunset Cantina had once been under the same ownership as Sunset Grill & Tap in Allston, but the parent company filed for bankruptcy and Sunset Grill closed while Sunset Cantina ultimately was acquired by East Coast Tavern Group (Emmet's, Roxanne's, Scholars, Carrie Nation). The restaurant--which is known in part for its nachos--has been shuttered for at least a couple of months now.

The address for Sunset Cantina is 916 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA, 02215.