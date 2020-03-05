Boston's first recreational pot shop — and the state's first minority-owned marijuana business — will open its doors next week, its owners said Thursday.

Pure Oasis, located at 430 Blue Hill Avenue , is set to open Monday at 11 a.m., co-owners Kobie Evans and Kevin Hart said in a press release.

“On behalf of the entire team at Pure Oasis, we are excited to reach this important moment where we will open our doors as the first retail cannabis business in Boston and as the first economic empowerment candidate in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," they said.

"We want to thank the Cannabis Control Commission for their ongoing support every step of the way, Mayor Walsh and the City of Boston for their willingness to assist us through this process since day one, the City Council and the community who has embraced us."

The state's Cannabis Control Commission voted to give final license approval to Pure Oasis in February.

The approval comes more than three years after voters approved the nation's first marijuana law aimed at encouraging black, Latinos and other people harmed by the war on drugs to participate in the new industry.