Bouncer Charged in Stabbing Death of Marine Outside Boston Bar to Appear in Court

Alvaro Omar Larrama will appear in court Thursday for a probable cause hearing

The Boston bouncer charged with fatally stabbing a Marine outside of a North End bar last month will appear in court again Thursday.

Alvaro Omar Larrama is expected to appear before a judge in Boston Municipal Court for a probable cause hearing. Prosecutors say Larrama, of East Boston, stabbed 23-year-old Daniel Martinez to death on March 19 following an argument outside the Sons of Boston bar on Union Street.

Martinez, of Illinois, was visiting some of his friends in the Boston area when he was killed. About a dozen of his family, friends and Marine Corps brothers are expected to be in Boston on Thursday to attend Larrama's court hearing.

After the hearing, Martinez's mom and other family members, as well as their attorney, are expected to speak to the media.

A man charged in a fatal stabbing Saturday outside a bar faced a judge Monday.

