Person Critically Injured in Boston Stabbing

Boston police said the victim has life-threatening injuries; no arrests have been made

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person was stabbed Saturday evening in Boston and has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Boston police received a call around 6:50 p.m. for a stabbing in the area of 33 Union Street. It was not immediately clear where the person was stabbed, whether or not it was inside a bar or area restaurant.

The stabbing happened near a number of popular establishments like Union Oyster House and Hennessy's Bar.

Yellow crime scene tape could be seen blocking off the street in front of Paddy O's.

No arrests have been made, police said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

