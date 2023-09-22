Berkley

Breeder offers $10k for information after alleged dog poisoning with ivermectin

By Irvin Rodriguez

NBC News

A dog breeder in Berkley, Massachusetts is offering $10,000 for information after he believes someone poisoned his dogs with ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites.

Sean Reardon said his wife and friend were watching the kennel while he was out of town and they noticed the dogs acting lethargic, he told WJAR.

Two of their dogs, Lady and Mack, passed away.

Reardon told WJAR the veterinarian told him the dogs ingested a deadly dose of ivermectin.

"They attributed it to the horse dewormer," he said.

According to the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center, ivermectin is commonly used for gastrointestinal and lung parasites in cattle, sheep, horses, dogs cats and pigs. It is also sometimes used in heartworm prevention in dogs and cats. It comes in different formulations and should only be used as directed by a veterinarian.

An overdose can be fatal. Signs of an overdose in dogs and cats include dilated pupils, depression, tremors, ataxia (impaired balance or coordination), vocalization, disorientation, dementia, slowed heart rate, hypothermia, drunkenness, vomiting, anorexia, dehydration, recumbency (frequent leaning, reclining or resting), blindness, slow breathing, drooling, coma and death.

Reardon has been breeding French Bull Dogs since 2015, and said he thinks someone maliciously poisoned the dogs.

He added that Berkley police are investigating the incident. He is offering a reward for any information.

