Brisk Fall Day with Chance of Showers Overnight

After yesterday’s severe storms, today’s a relief. We’re thankfully enjoying a calm afternoon, highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tonight we’re having a frontal boundary entering western New England, producing light snow higher elevations, scattered showers after midnight and lingering isolated precipitation tomorrow afternoon.

Cloudy skies tomorrow with a mix of sun at times. Highs tomorrow will be similar to today, our highs will stay in the mid 40s north, upper 40s to low 50s south.

The coolest day of the week will be Tuesday, but thankfully our sunshine and clear skies will take care of not cooling us off too much thought daylight hours. Lows will be dropping into the 20s north, 30s to upper 20s south allowing for frosty early mornings.

Well, if you really really miss the mild days, we’ll get one more shot for a rise into the 60s on Thursday, but it won’t be lasting for too long, so much sure you make the best of that day. A new frontal boundary will take care of bringing us back into our upper 40s again by Friday.

In our marine forecast, we’ll be watching choppy shores, dangerous conditions for mariners & waves that will continue to build up this evening through tomorrow. Moderate risk of rip currents will also remain in place.