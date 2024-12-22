Brockton firefighter dies in line of duty , fire department announces

The City of Brockton announced that firefighter died in the line of duty on Saturday night.

According to Brockton Fire, Jeffrey Albanese suffered a cardiac arrest on December 9th while responding to an incident.

He was resuscitated by his colleagues and transported to Signature Brockton Hospital after, according to authorities.

Authorities say he was then transferred to Beth Israel Deaconess in Boston before he succumbed to his injuries.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.