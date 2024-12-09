Jeep slams into Brockton business; injuries reported

An SUV slammed into a building in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday night, resulting in minor injuries.

The Brockton Fire Department said shortly after 7:30 p.m. that they had responded to the incident at 609 Oak Street, the listed address for the Meineke Car Care Center.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone inside the business was hurt, or if the driver is the person who was injured.

Pictures posted on social media show a black Jeep barreled into the auto repair shop.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Further details were not shared, including what caused the driver to crash.