Jeep slams into Brockton business; injuries reported

An SUV slammed into a building in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday night, resulting in minor injuries.
The Brockton Fire Department said shortly after 7:30 p.m. that they had responded to the incident at 609 Oak Street, the listed address for the Meineke Car Care Center.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone inside the business was hurt, or if the driver is the person who was injured.
Pictures posted on social media show a black Jeep barreled into the auto repair shop.
Further details were not shared, including what caused the driver to crash.