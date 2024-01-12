Brockton

Brockton restaurant shooting leaves man dead

A man has died from his injuries after being shot at Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton, Massachusetts, authorities say

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC10 Boston

A shooting Friday evening in a restaurant in Brockton, Massachusetts, left a man dead, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the shooting inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street around 7:25 p.m., the Brockton Police Department said. A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutors with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office later said the victim had died.

The victim who was hospitalized was the only person injured, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities did not give immediate word on any arrests.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Stay with NBC10 Boston as this story develops.

This article tagged under:

BrocktonMassachusettsshooting
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us