Brockton restaurant shooting leaves man dead

A shooting Friday evening in a restaurant in Brockton, Massachusetts, left a man dead, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the shooting inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street around 7:25 p.m., the Brockton Police Department said. A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutors with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office later said the victim had died.

The victim who was hospitalized was the only person injured, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities did not give immediate word on any arrests.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Stay with NBC10 Boston as this story develops.