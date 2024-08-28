Brookline police officer facing disciplinary action for high-speed crash

A Brookline, Massachusetts, police officer is facing disciplinary action for a high-speed crash earlier this year, authorities said.

Officer John Bradley struck a car in Chestnut Hill on Hammond Street in February. Both Bradley and the 74-year-old driver he hit were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The investigation found that Bradley wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was driving nearly 98 miles per hour five seconds before the crash. Bradley said at the time he was trying to conduct a traffic stop.

The Brookline News reports that Bradley was cited for speeding and other traffic violations.

Brookline police confirmed he was found to have violated department policy for his actions in the crash. Policy requires that officers operate vehicles in a "safe and reasonable manner."

The case is still working its way through the town's disciplinary process.