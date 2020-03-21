Bruins Owner Announce Fund for TD Garden Employees

The Jacobs Family announced Saturday that they have established a $1.5 million fund for Boston Bruins and TD Garden part-time associates affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

The workers would be financially burdened if the six remaining regular-season Bruins games are not played, the announcement said.

The Boston Bruins were the last team in the National Hockey League to announce a plan to financially support game-day workers during the season suspension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the suspension of the season on March 12 one day after the NBA suspended play when one of its players tested positive for coronavirus.

It is unclear when or if the season will resume.