Brush Fire Burns 30 Acres in Abington

A brush fire swept through Abington, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning, scorching 30 acres of land.

Fire officials responded just after 1:20 a.m. to a large blaze between Hancock and Chestnut streets.

Rockland firefighters with the forest fire unit were called to assist the "extensive" brush fire. Whitman, Holbrook and Avon fire departments also responded to the scene and spent hours battling the flames.

There was no damage to any homes, and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Fire crews remained on scene until 10 a.m.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a warning for critical fire weather conditions across much of southern New England on Saturday, given the strong winds and low relative humidity in the forecast.

Under NOAA’s “red flag” warning, any fires that start could spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement.