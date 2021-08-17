Burlington Police Investigating Reports of Suspicious Man Approaching Children

Police in Burlington, Massachusetts, are investigating two separate reports of a suspicious man who allegedly approached two children in two different neighborhoods.

The first incident occurred on Wednesday night when a a 13-year-old girl said she was approached by a man driving a white four-door sedan who asked about the dog she was walking, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Then on Saturday night, another 13-year-old girl was reportedly approached by a man who was driving a black SUV and offered to give her a ride home, police said.

Police believe the same man was involved in both incidents that took place in the area of Phillip Avenue and Fox Hill Road.

The suspect is described as being in his 50s or 60s with a medium build, balding, with white/gray hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Burlington police at (781) 272-1212.