Cambridge Brewing Company in Kendall Square closing after 35 years

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A decades-old brewery known in part for its brewpub and its focus on the local community is shutting down.

According to its social media, Cambridge Brewing Company in Kendall Square is going to be closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:

To our dear CBC friends and family, our time is coming to a close. Our last day of service will be Dec. 20th. But what a time it has been!....A heartfelt thank you to all who have participated in our dream. To our customers that have joined us time and again over the years, your support and friendship enabled our success. To all that are working or have worked here, you guys are what made this place so great. What an honor and a joy it has been to work alongside you!....35 years, one hell of a run. Much love, Team CBC

Cambridge Brewing Company debuted in 1989, bringing to the local area a concept that was unique at the time--a place that paired freshly-brewed beers with food items using locally-sourced ingredients--while also being the first commercial brewery in the United States to produce a Belgian-style beer. 

The address for Cambridge Brewing Company is 1 Kendall Square (Building 100), Cambridge, MA, 02139. Its website can be found at https://www.cambridgebrewingcompany.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

