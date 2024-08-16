Search and rescue operation underway along Charles River in Cambridge

A search and rescue operation is in progress along the Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The water rescue started just after 4 a.m. Friday near Memorial Drive, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.
It's unclear at this time who they're looking for.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
