Cambridge

Search and rescue operation underway along Charles River in Cambridge

It's unclear at this time who the Cambridge Fire Department is looking for

NBC10 Boston

A search and rescue operation is in progress along the Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The water rescue started just after 4 a.m. Friday near Memorial Drive, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

It's unclear at this time who they're looking for.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Cambridge
