Can the Patriots Still Win the Super Bowl? Here’s What Tom Brady Thinks

Tom Brady hasn't hidden his frustrations with the Patriots' struggling offense, but he's maintaining a positive outlook on the season with the team at 10-2.

Brady said after Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans he has "realistic expectations" given all the turnover and injuries on offense. But obviously, as a team that has won two of the last three Super Bowls, expectations are always going to be sky-high.

On Monday, Brady was asked by Jim Gray on Westwood One whether this Patriots team has what it takes to secure the franchise's seventh Super Bowl title, and he gave an interesting answer.

"I don't have a prediction. I think we have a plan," Brady said. "It's about being committed to the plan. The outcomes are what they are. You're not going to control every outcome. What you can control is the practice, the process, the attitude, the confidence and you work on building trust with your teammates throughout the week. If you do those things, you have good results.

"I know we get so focused on results so often, and I think you can take a lot from wins and losses. And I think you can take a lot from practices. I think focusing on the things that are in our control, and the things we can do a better job of will go a long way towards changing the results. But, if you're always focused on results I think sometimes you can get off track."

While Brady's message is clear, results just got even more important for the Patriots after their loss and the Baltimore Ravens' win on Sunday. New England now has an uphill battle in their fight for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Of course, we saw this same story unfold last year when the Patriots had to visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, and things worked out just fine for Brady and Co.

Speaking of the Chiefs (8-4), the Patriots will host them in a much-anticipated matchup Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.