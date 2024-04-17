Beverly

Car and train collision in Beverly closes streets, delays MBTA line

A red car with heavy damage to its hood was in the road near the tracks; a halted MBTA Commuter Rail train was nearby

By Asher Klein

A car damaged in an apparent crash with an MBTA commuter train in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A train and a car were involved in a collision in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, police said, urging drivers to avoid the area.

The crash appeared to have taken place near the Prides Crossing MBTA station — Beverly police said Hale Street was closed between Haskell and Thissell streets.

A red car with heavy damage to its hood was in the road near the tracks. A halted MBTA Commuter Rail train was nearby.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The MBTA said passengers on the Rockport Line "may experience severe delays" Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

More MBTA news

MBTA 8 hours ago

Investigation underway after cart performing track work on MBTA's Blue Line derails

MBTA Apr 13

2 injured in MBTA bus and car collision in Boston

This article tagged under:

Beverlycar crashMBTA Commuter Rail
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us