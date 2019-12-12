Car Crash Causes Vehicle to Slam Into Brockton, Mass. Home

A two-car collision sent one vehicle crashing into a house overnight in Brockton, Massachusetts, causing significant damage to the side of the home.

Brockton police said a Subaru SUV was traveling east on Centre Street when a Honda Accord pulled out a side street and struck the first car, causing it to crash into the home.

The driver of the Subaru, who was only identified as a 50-year-old woman, was taken to Brockton Hospital to be evaluated. The driver of the Honda, a 35-year-old man, did not suffer any injuries.

Video of the scene showed debris scattered near the site of the crash and the Subaru wedged into an enclosed porch on the side of the house. Multiple firefighters respond to the scene before the vehicle was removed by a tow truck. The Subaru endured heavy damage to its front.

Four people are in the home at the time of the crash and they were uninjured, according to firefighters. Authorities did not announce any charges.

This is the second time this week a car slams into a building in Brockton. On Tuesday, a vehicle crash-landed into a convenience store near Belmont Street.