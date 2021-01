Authorities are responding after a car crashed through the facade of a bank in Westboro, Massachusetts on Thursday.

Westboro fire officials said they were responding to the People's United Bank at 8 Lyman Street on Thursday morning. No injures were reported.

Westborough Firefighters are working this crash at People’s United Bank at 8 Lyman Street. Building Commissioner requested to the scene. There are no injuries. @WestboroPolice pic.twitter.com/D3drczHUvh — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) January 14, 2021

Images from the scene showed the car inside the bank and shattered glass on the floor.

No further information was immediately available.