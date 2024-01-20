Dedham

Car crashes into shoe store in Dedham

Dedham Police say the vehicle crashed into the DSW shoe store on Providence Highway.

Authorities are investigating a car that crashed into a building in Dedham, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Dedham Police say the vehicle crashed into the DSW shoe warehouse on Providence Highway.

One person inside the vehicle has been transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The city's building department has been notified to assist.

No more information has been revealed at this time.

