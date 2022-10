Someone had to be taken to the hospital on Cape Cod over the weekend after a car drove through the back wall of a garage.

Emergency crews in West Barnstable responded to the incident on Holway Drive.

Photos from the West Barnstable Fire Department show the car crashed right through the back wall and took out windows, before dropping off from the building into the lawn.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver is expected to be okay. Additional details have not been released.