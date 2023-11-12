Massachusetts

Car left in drive crashes through fence, down embankment into someone's driveway

The Abington Fire Department said no injuries were reported

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Abington Fire Department

A person forgot to put their car in park when they got out of it Sunday morning in Abington, Massachusetts, causing the vehicle to roll through a fence and down an embankment into someone's driveway below.

The Abington Fire Department says it responded to a business on Centre Ave. for a reported motor vehicle accident and found the vehicle hanging off a rock wall, with its front end in a driveway.

No injuries were reported.

