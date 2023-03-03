Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Wilmington

Car Slams Into Wilmington Home, Leaving Behind Major Damage

Emergency service crews were on scene working Friday morning

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC10 Boston

A car apparently drove into a home in Wilmington, Massachusetts, overnight, leaving significant damage to the house.

Tire tracks from the car could be seen on Friday morning, which appeared to show its path: across the neighbor’s front yard, then across the front yard of the home involved, before smashing into the front corner of the home, which was being boarded up during the early morning hours.

The car caused significant damage to the garage of the home when it crashed on Woburn Street, where first responders were dispatched to just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

It appeared to take out the area where the front right corner support beam would be. It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the crash. It’s also unclear if anyone was injured in this crash – be it the driver or anyone inside the home.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Emergency service crews were on scene working Friday morning.

Additional details have not been released.

More Wilmington News

Wilmington Jan 2

Large Barn Fire Overnight in Wilmington

manufacturing Feb 9

Local Leaders Look to Increase Manufacturing as Semiconductor Shortage Continues to Impact Electronics

This article tagged under:

Wilmington
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us