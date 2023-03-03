Car Slams Into Wilmington Home, Leaving Behind Major Damage

A car apparently drove into a home in Wilmington, Massachusetts, overnight, leaving significant damage to the house.

Tire tracks from the car could be seen on Friday morning, which appeared to show its path: across the neighbor’s front yard, then across the front yard of the home involved, before smashing into the front corner of the home, which was being boarded up during the early morning hours.

The car caused significant damage to the garage of the home when it crashed on Woburn Street, where first responders were dispatched to just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

It appeared to take out the area where the front right corner support beam would be. It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the crash. It’s also unclear if anyone was injured in this crash – be it the driver or anyone inside the home.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Emergency service crews were on scene working Friday morning.

Additional details have not been released.