grafton police department

Central Mass. Police Depts Host ‘Fill a Cruiser' Events

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the countdown to Christmas begins, several police departments in central Massachusetts are giving back while also going head to head in a friendly competition.

The Grafton, Uxbridge and Cambridge Police Departments are hosting "Fill A Cruiser" events Thanksgiving weekend, where they will collect toys for children and teens. The event was organized by local veterans.

Volunteers and officers filled police cruisers with unwrapped toys and gift cards Saturday. The event was extra special this year, as many people are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The real winners, of course, are the kids," Grafton Police Chief Normand Crepeau said. "We're hoping to give them a brighter Christmas by providing some toys or some gifts that they can open and enjoy throughout the year."

Organizers in all three towns say they were overwhelmed by the amount of donations they received.

Grafton won the competition last year.

