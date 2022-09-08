Local

Boston Public Schools

Challenges Await Students Who Rely on Orange Line For Transit to Schools

There are 28 schools listed along the Orange Line and more than 4,600 students take that route

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be with the acting superintendent at a bus yard in Hyde Park on Thursday on the first day of school in the city.

From Hyde Park, they’ll take a school bus to Forest Hills Station, where kids will be greeted as they get on Orange Line shuttle buses on their way to school for their first day this morning.

The mayor said she knows everything will not go perfectly in terms of transportation on the first day, but the school district is working with the MBTA to make it as smooth as possible – especially with the Orange Line and part of the Green Line shut down for the first couple weeks of school.

The T published a Student Edition of its Rider’s Guide, with details on alternate routes to schools along the Orange Line.

BPS and the T also partnered up and distributed free Charlie Cards to parents, preloaded with seven-day passes, so they can ride with their students this first week and get them used to the temporary transportation plans.

Mayor Wu said yesterday they will try to make the ride to school as smooth as possible.

“There are specific routes that are shuttles routes that BPS is working on that are taking students kind of have to travel the entire span of the Orange Line and to key points in between,” Wu said. “We’ve had communication with schools and school leaderships, looked up which students live near the Orange Line or attend schools near the Orange Line, so there’s been an extra layer upon layer of preparation and we’re here to take all that feedback and keep making it better.”

There are 28 schools listed along the Orange Line and more than 4,600 students take that route. The district said students won’t be penalized for arriving late.

