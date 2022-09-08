BPS Students Return to Classroom

Boston Public Schools students return to campuses across the city on Thursday.

Some 50,000 students will be back in the classroom, as Grades 1 through 12 will begin their new year.

For first time since the pandemic, in the fall of 2019, there will be no mask mandate to start the school year. Instead, masks will be optional, except for certain specific situations.

On Wednesday, BPS volunteers were in neighborhoods going door to door trying to directly reach out to students ahead of the first day, knowing the last few years have been challenging for students.

“Some of them are nervous, some of them are excited but they’re trying to recommit to school and we’re here to support them,” said Kathy Hamilton of the Boston Private Industry Council.

“We know that it makes a difference when we go door to door to re-engage our students,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who was among those going door to door, said. “It’s not only to make sure we are showing up for our young people… it’s also to check if there are any other resources the families need that we can help with.”

Wu will be among those greeting students Thursday at Mattahunt Elementary.