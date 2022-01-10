Changes to Mass. COVID-19 Hospitalization Reporting Takes Effect

Starting Monday, Massachusetts hospitals will differentiate between patients they admit primarily for COVID-19 and those admitted to be treated for something else who end up testing positive.

Coronavirus metrics in Massachusetts have been spiking to heights not seen since last winter's surge, thought to be driven at least in part by the omicron variant. Meanwhile, hospitals are dealing with staffing shortages that are further stressing the system and limiting bed capacity.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Department of Public Health said last week that hospitals will start reporting whether admissions are primary or incidental to COVID-19. The update could provide the public with a clearer sense of the severity of the omicron variant and how the record high numbers of new cases correlate to severe illness that requires hospitalization.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Another 26,187 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Massachusetts Friday, along with 55 new confirmed deaths. Friday's single-day total is shy of the record, set on Wednesday, by 1,425 cases, though it's still the second-highest single-day total in Massachusetts of the pandemic so far.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 2,637, the most since May 16, 2020. The figure reached nearly 4,000 early in the pandemic, but dipped under an average of 85 at one point this July. Of those currently hospitalized, 1,106 are fully vaccinated, 421 are in intensive care units and 245 are intubated.

Rep. Jon Santiago, an emergency room doctor at Boston Medical Center, tweeted earlier this week that during a recent stretch of ER shifts a "significant number of my COVID patients fell into 2 buckets: mild symptoms & discharged OR were admitted for non-COVID reasons BUT tested positive for COVID (all admitted patients are tested)."

Overwhelmed doesn't even begin to describe what I've heard from ER docs & nurses across the state.



Exhausted, frustrated, & despair all come to mind.



With that said, a few observations after working the past several nights in the ER. https://t.co/zhpp7HjC0C — Jon Santiago (@IamJonSantiago) January 3, 2022

"Of course, that presents a different set of challenges but the fact that many patients weren't primarily admitted FOR COVID but rather for other medical issues should add nuance to the 'COVID hospitalization' numbers," Santiago wrote. "This shouldn't take away from the bed crunch we face, a serious issue already present pre-COVID..."

He said hospitals in Boston and elsewhere are challenged by the number of homeless patients who test positive with mild COVID-19 symptoms and need a place to isolate while they are contagious and by dialysis patients who cannot go to their usual dialysis centers.

"Where do they end up? To the ER they go! To wait for hours (or days!) in a hallway until a precious bed opens up when the VAST majority of these patients don't have to be in the ER or hospitalized for medical reasons," he tweeted. "Again, says more about our healthcare system than anything else."