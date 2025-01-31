Charge dropped against Lynn teen taken into ICE custody after fight with brother over phone

An assault charge that landed a teenager from Lynn, Massachusetts, in custody of immigration officials earlier this week has been dropped, prosecutors said Friday, but it remains to be seen if she will be released.

The case caused outrage among her family and dismay among local officials, who were under the impression U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would only target violent criminals. This came as immigrant advocates rallied this week outside the State House to call for legislators to pass a law that would prohibit any collaboration between ICE and local law enforcement.

Zeneyda Barrera, 18, was home when Lynn police arrested her early Monday morning. Her stepfather said it was an argument between her and her 12-year-old brother over a cellphone. The police report states the boy was pushed to the ground.

That same morning, Barrera was taken to court to see a judge, but to her lawyer's surprise, she was taken by ICE. It's unclear who called ICE to the Lynn District Court on Monday.

"I was taken aback by it," said court-appointed defense attorney Patrick Callahan. "It's usual for ICE to take an individual into custody who has legal status here in this country... This is not a person who is a danger to society."

Callahan said Barrera has no criminal record and has been going to high school while also working.

Barrera's family told The Boston Globe that she came with them to the U.S. from Nicaragua more than two years ago, turning themselves in to immigration authorities after crossing the border illegally. While the family is in the process of applying for asylum, Barrera has work authorization.

Mayor Michelle Wu was invited to testify to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee at a February hearing on the immigration policy

In a press release issued Friday, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said Barrera was referred to its Youthful Diversion Program prior to arraignment, which allows certain first-time offenders to participate in a variety of programming instead of entering the court system. But the office said she was taken into custody by ICE prior to formally entering the diversion program.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said his office filed a nolle prosequi on Friday, a decision not to prosecute the case. That ends the criminal prosecution of Barrera and clears the way for her to enter and complete the diversion program.

But it is not clear whether this means the teen will be released by ICE. She had been held in Maine following her arrest. NBC10 Boston has calls out to her family and ICE seeking comment on this latest development.

“We hope this means that Zeneyda will be able to come home to her family and we appreciate all the coordination that has taken place with various local, state, and federal agencies,” Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson said in a statement. "What is concerning about cases such as this one is the potential chilling effect it could have on the good policing that the Lynn Police Department does on a regular basis if people are afraid of the implications of contacting law enforcement. The Lynn Police Department does not ask for immigration status and cares deeply about keeping the entire community safe.”