Chilacates to Open in South Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a growing local group of Mexican restaurants is opening yet another new location.

According to an article from Caught in Southie, Chilacates is planning to open in South Boston, moving into a space on L Street where a location of Tasty Burger had been until it was hit by a fire in 2018. Another outlet of the Mexican eatery appears to be in the works as well in East Cambridge, with all of the upcoming spots joining existing locations in Jamaica Plain (two), the South End, Mission Hill, Roslindale, and Brighton, Brookline's Coolidge Corner, and Chestnut Hill.

The address for the upcoming Chilacates in South Boston is 69 L Street, South Boston, MA, 02127. The website for all locations can be found at chilacatesmx.com.