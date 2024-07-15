Child nearly drowns at Cambridge swimming pool

First responders rescued a girl who nearly drowned at a swimming pool in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at McCrehan pool on Rindge Avenue shortly after 6p.m. State Police and Cambridge firefighters provided CPR to the girl before she was transported to Children's Hospital Boston.

Authorities have not identified the girl or her age, but say she is in stable condition at the hospital.