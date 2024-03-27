Chelsea

Police searching for Chelsea woman reported missing last week

Christine Gouveia, 36, was reported missing on Friday but was last seen by her family on March 17

Chelsea Police

Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since last week.

Christine Gouveia, 36, was reported missing out of Chelsea on Friday. Her family said she was last seen on March 17. Police said she suffers from mental health issues and could be in the New Hampshire area.

She is described as being 5' tall, with brown eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

Anyone who sees Gouveia is asked to call Chelsea police at 617-466-4800.

