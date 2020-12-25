Christmas Morning Tragedy Averted After Troopers Spot Wrong-Way Driver on I-93

A potential Christmas morning tragedy was averted when Massachusetts State Police troopers spotted a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 in Wilmington.

Troopers noticed the driver Friday morning on I-93 southbound, near Exit 40. Troopers paralleled the vehicle on the other side of the highway and were able to eventually put down stop sticks in the Medford area, police said.

The suspect's vehicle hit the sticks, which deflated all four tires, police said, but the man continued driving southbound into Leverett Circle where he tried to hide from state police in the Massachusetts General Hospital parking area.

After a thorough search of the area, troopers were able to locate the man, who was heavily intoxicated, according to police.

The suspect, a 36-year-old from Reading, was taken to Tufts Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

No other information was immediately provided, and it's unclear what, if any, charges the suspect may be facing.