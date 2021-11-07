Local

boston common

Clashes Break Out at Boston Common Anti-Mask, Vaccine Rally and Counterprotest

Police had closed streets around Boston Common in preparation for the rally, and hundreds of officers were on hand

By Monica Madeja and Asher Klein

Police break up a fight between people protesting mask and vaccine mandates and counterprotesters at Boston Common on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
A rally against the coronavirus safety measures of masks and vaccines on Boston Common Sunday attracted dozens of protesters and about twice as many counterprotesters.

The two sides clashed at least once, requiring police to break the sides up. Officers in riot gear were brought into the area where the protests and clashes were taking place.

It was organized by Super Happy Fun America, perhaps best known for organizing the controversial "Straight Pride" parade in 2019, and the Refounding Fathers Coalition. The event aimed to "resist vaccine passports, face diapers, mass layoffs, and unconstitutional mandates," the organizations said in an announcement ahead of the event.

Among the counterprotesters was a brass band.

Police had closed streets around Boston Common in preparation for the rally. There were hundreds of Boston police officers in the area before the rally started at noon.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

