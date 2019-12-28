Clear, Mild Weekend Before Wintry Mess Arrives

We are set up for a beautiful weekend. High pressure from the Midwest is bringing in mild air with a good amount of sunshine today and the start of tomorrow.

At the same time a winter storm warning is hoisted from Colorado to Minnesota for a major winter storm, the leading edge of which gets here tomorrow night.

With sunshine today, wind is from the west at 10 to 20 mph, with the temperature in the 30s north and 40s south. Dry roads, a nice day at the ski slopes and the shopping plazas.



Mostly clear tonight low temperature in the 10s and 20s from north to south.



A weak cold front pushes in from the north tomorrow, cooler air working its way in for Sunday. The air will come in from the north and northeast tomorrow afternoon, the temperature is rising to the lower 40s and tending to fall back during the afternoon and evening.



Low pressure will work into the northern great lakes states with a large area of snow on the north and west side, and rain on the east and south side.



Often this set up with low pressure moving into Ontario means warmer weather for New England. But in this case we have a colder high-pressure system building across southeastern Quebec. That’s sets the stage for an atmospheric battle between warm air coming in from the south and cold air coming in from the north.



Colder air is more dense than warm, and we may end up with the situation much like a couple of weeks ago when we had a major sleet and freezing rain system that lasted close to 24 hours.



Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain pushing from southwest to northeast just after sunset tomorrow.



By sunrise on Monday we probably have a swath of snow from northern Vermont to southern Maine, behind that there’s a layer with a large swath of New England getting sleet and freezing rain, and just plain rain south of Boston and along the coast from Cape Cod to Connecticut.



Wind from the northeast may increase to 20 to 30 mph near the shore. The water temperature in the 40s means that it should be mostly rain from Boston south. But once we get in land and north it may snow, or icy mix just about all day long. Primary low pressure moves to Lake superior, but the warm front has a tough time moving past New York City, we likely see additional low-pressure develop south of Long Island and slide east just near Nantucket. That’ll keep most of us on the cold side of the front. But at most levels of the atmosphere we’re going to have a burst of warmer air coming in Monday evening and snow and sleet may change to rain for most of southern and central New England. Whether the temperature gets above 32° is a tough call away from the coast.



Waves of low pressure will continue rippling along our south coast into the Gulf of Maine through Tuesday afternoon, it’s going to be a slow drying trend from southwest to northeast, and we may have a lingering wintry mix going right into Tuesday afternoon.



Much like what happened on December 17, we’re not expecting a deep snowfall for most, but it could be quite a dense inch or two of sleet and freezing rain.



We expect drier weather to come in late Tuesday, and most of our New Year’s Eve festivities should feature dry air with temperatures falling through the 30s into the 20s by midnight.



We are than dry for a day or two, before the next front comes in with a wintry mix later Thursday that may last into next weekend. There’s no bitter cold, but just cold enough to monitor for more snow or ice late in the week, as seen here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.