Climate Activists Target Tires on ‘Gas-Guzzling' SUVs

The tires on dozens of SUVs were deflated on Beacon Hill Wednesday night. An environmental group has claimed responsibility - leaving a number of families without their vehicles the next morning.

”I came out about 6:30 a.m. to take my dog to a medical treatment at Angell and I was surprised to see my tire was flattened,” one woman said.

Calling itself the Tyre Extinguishers, the group left notes on the 43 vehicles it says it vandalized, saying that SUVs are unnecessary, pure vanity and a disaster for our climate, adding: you’ll be angry. But don’t take it personally. It’s not you. It’s your car. “

“I know another person in the neighborhood. He’s a firefighter and he couldn’t get to the station and that’s frustrating. There are plenty of people here who work at the hospital and couldn’t get to work on time," one resident said.

One neighbor - who was late to work after her tires were deflated - described the suspects as terrorists. On its website, Tyre Extinguishers said no tires were deflated on electric, hybrid or vehicles with handicap signs, adding that people who live in the affluent neighborhood could get around without their gas guzzlers by walking, cycling or taking public transit.

“I agree from an environmental perspective what is being said, but at the same time to not think about the consequences of what people might might need to do in the morning, go to a medical appointment and go to a job interview,” one woman told NBC10 Boston.

Police are investigating. So far there have been no arrests.