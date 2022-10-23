Cloudy and Soggy Sunday in New England

We have a soggy Sunday on our hands as we come off of a picturesque Saturday.

A coastal low continues to develop to our south and this swings in our weather change. Showers have already been affecting the Cape and islands and more rain heads in from the southeast.

Afternoon rain rules the day in Boston and early evening showers arrive in northern New England. Temperatures manage to reach the 50s north and 60s south with a northeast wind.

The light breeze won’t bring any damaging wind, but it will add to the rainy and raw feel if you are at the last round of competition for the Head of the Charles. Rain picks up this evening, with a few embedded thunderstorms, but no severe wind. Just an increase in rainfall rates and thunder and lightning.

There is a warm front that lifts through the area this evening, and this will help to increase our temps for Monday and Tuesday as highs reach the mid 60s to upper 60s by Tuesday.

Overall, our NBCU forecast system has around an inch of widespread rain across southern New England through Tuesday morning. A few shortwaves head through the northeast so this will keep the showers around off and on Monday through Wednesday.

Clouds will also be dominant for the first half of the week. Even Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 60s with some drying weather. Then we cool off by Friday with highs returning to the 50s and around 60 degrees.

Another system may approach us for the next weekend with more seasonable highs around 60. For now, we have scattered rain on Saturday night and Sunday, but stay tuned as this can certainly change.