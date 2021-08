The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man overboard without a life jacket on the coast of Nantucket.

Crews from the Air Station Cape Cod are actively searching about 60 nautical miles southeast of Nantucket, officials wrote on Twitter Monday morning.

Crews from @USCG Air Station Cape Cod are actively searching for a man overboard 60NM southeast of #Nantucket from the F/V Blue Wave out of New Bedford, #Massachusetts



The man was not wearing a life jacket.



CGC TYBEE is also en route to assist in the search. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 16, 2021