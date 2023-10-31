New Hampshire

Convicted NH sex offender found volunteering at youth baseball snack shack, police say

Kristie Torbick, 44, is accused of volunteering to work at children's athletic events in Madbury, New Hampshire

By Thea DiGiammerino

A convicted sex offender from New Hampshire has been indicted on charges tied to her volunteer work at a children's athletic field, despite the prohibitions set on her, New Hampshire State Police said.

Kristie Torbick, 44, is accused of volunteering to work at children's athletic events in Madbury, New Hampshire. Investigators allege that between June 1 and June 30, Torbick had been working at the Snack Shack at Demeritt Park during youth baseball games. She was indicted and charged with prohibition from child care service of persons convicted of certain offenses, which is a Class A felony. She is scheduled for arraignment in Strafford County Superior Court in Dover on Nov. 9, 2023.

According to the New Hampshire Registry of Criminal Offenders, Torbick was convicted in 2018 of felonious sexual assault of a victim between 13-15. The Foster's Daily Democrat reports that while working as a guidance counselor at Exeter High School, Torbick sexually assaulted a 14-year-old student.

