Coolidge Corner Theatre expansion adds 2 new screens and over 200 seats

A beloved movie theater in Brookline, Massachusetts, unveiled a huge expansion at a Tuesday afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Coolidge Corner Theatre became the community's first movie theater in 1933. A new 14,000-foot expansion grows its physical footprint as well as its programming.

The expansion increases the number of screens from four to six. It adds more than 200 seats, as well as an expanded lobby and an education and community engagement center, according to the Coolidge's website.

Doors open to the public Wednesday.