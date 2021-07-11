Cornhole for Kitt: Thousands Raised at Tournament in Honor of Fallen Braintree Police K-9

Thousands of dollars were raised in honor of a fallen police K-9 at a cornhole tournament Sunday in Braintree, Massachusetts.

The fundraiser was held near Town Hall to support the Braintree Police Department and the Working Dog Foundation, and to raise money for a statute in memory of Kitt, who died heroically in the line of duty back in June.

“I think today has far exceeded what we ever could have dreamed of,” event organizer Kay Young said.

Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros said the turnout is a reflection of the community.

“It is indicative of how our community comes together during very difficult times," Kokoros said. "This is a true tribute to Officer Kitt as well as all of our officers here in the town of Braintree.”

Kitt's handler, Officer Billy Cushing, and Officer Matt Donoghue were both shot while responding to a domestic call last month. Both are making a full recovery.

It was Cushing who threw out the first bean bag at Sunday's tournament.

There was a strong show of support for Braintree police on Tuesday as they bid farewell to one of their own. Fallen K9 Kitt was honored with a flag-draped coffin as the dog's motorcade worked its way south to Gillette Stadium where hundreds of officers and first responders gathered to say goodbye.

Following Kitt's death, five Braintree students -- Connor, Ella, Gavin, Marina, Sophia -- formed the K-9 Kitt Memorial Committee. The group came up with the idea to erect a statue in Kitt’s honor, to remember the service he gave to the community.

Sgt. Tim Flynn, who works at the Northeastern University Police Department and has helped to raise the money, said they will hold a meeting Monday to discuss a couple of options where the statue should be placed.

"My hope is right on the corner near the police department so as people pass by they get to recognize Kitt,” Flynn said.

The Working Dog Foundation, which helps officers train and care for their dogs, is completely dependent on donations, and organizers of this event say the show of support is overwhelming.

Organizers say the goal is to make this an annual event.