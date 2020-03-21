More Than 100 New Coronavirus Cases in Massachusetts, State Total at 525

The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts jumped more than 100 on Saturday, up to 525 from 413 on Friday, the state Department of Public Health said.

At his daily coronavirus media briefing Saturday afternoon, Gov. Charlie Baker said he expects the number of coronavirus cases to rise as the state's testing capacity continues to grow, noting it has already made strides.

Baker said the number of completed tests nearly doubled, from 520 Wednesday to 962 on Friday. The state's testing capacity grew from 700 to 1,144 over that same time period. And he said the capacity of commercial testing facilities will continue to grow over the coming days as well.

"As the testing numbers go up, we certainly expect an increase in the number of positive test cases we see as well," he said.

The majority of the confirmed cases in the Bay State continue to be in Middlesex County with 177 people affected, according to the latest numbers by the health department. Suffolk County has 108 cases while Norfolk County has 69. There are 41 cases in Essex County.

One new case announced Saturday was attributed to Dukes and Nantucket counties, meaning someone now has the coronavirus in at least 13 of the state's 14 counties.

On Friday, the Department of Public Health announced the state's first death attributed to the novel virus. Health officials said the man, who was in his 80s and from Suffolk County, was in the hospital "and had pre-existing health conditions that put him at higher risk for COVID-19."

Massachusetts is one of the states in the U.S. with the most coronavirus cases in the country so far. In addition to the Massachusetts death, there have been six deaths in New England - four in Connecticut and two in Vermont. As of Friday afternoon, more than 215 people have died nationwide.

Over 2,000 Massachusetts residents have been quarantined due to coronavirus, health officials said earlier this week.