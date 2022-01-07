COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Offered at Mass. Lottery Locations

The Massachusetts State Lottery will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics at its retail locations in Lawrence, New Bedford and Springfield in the coming days.

The state's COVID numbers have been spiking, reaching highs not seen since last winter, according to data from the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. Public health officials believe this is fueled in part by the omicron variant, and say that vaccination continues to be a key way to slow the spread.

"As the virus continues to spread, getting people vaccinated and boosted is critical in protecting ourselves and those around us," State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, chair of the state lottery commission, said.

Three clinics are currently scheduled at lottery locations in an effort to make the shots more easily accessible.

Saturday, Jan. 8

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

City Mart, 576 Haverhill St. in Lawrence

Richdale 951 Brock Ave. in New Bedford

Sunday, Jan. 9

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

One Stop Mart, 477 Boston Rd. in Springfield