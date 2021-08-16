Coyote Bites Young Boy in Arlington

A coyote bit a child this weekend in Arlington, Massachusetts.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police said Monday. A 5-year-old boy was playing in a sand box on Cutler Hill Road when the animal approached him and bit his leg.

The boy was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Authorities have been working to find the animal that bit the child and track coyote activity in the area.

It's not the only recent coyote attack in Massachusetts. A 3-year-old girl was bitten on North Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown Wednesday. That coyote was killed and tested negative for rabies.