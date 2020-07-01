Local

Coyote Kills Small Dog in Watertown, Prompting Warning From Police

By Joy Lim Nakrin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A coyote killed a dog in Watertown, Massachusetts, prompting a warning from police.

The small dog's remains were found at Oakley Country Club, a mile away from where a coyote snatched the beloved pet from a front yard on Langdon Avenue.

The golf course is well-known locally as a hang-out for coyotes.

But locals rarely see the predators come to their homes, let alone target their pets.

"For a dog to be attacked is pretty alarming," said neighbor Chris Leonesio. "It's surprising. It's something that just does not happen in this neighborhood."

