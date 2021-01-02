Cranston Officer Injured By Group of ATV Riders, 3 in Custody: Police

Three people are in custody after a Cranston, Rhode Island police officer was injured by a group of dirtbike and ATV riders Friday, authorities said.

The individuals are facing a variety of criminal charges, such as felony assault on a police officer, possession of cocaine, reckless driving and eluding a police officer in a high-speed pursuit, according to a statement released by Police Chief Michael J. Winquist.

The officer was on duty in a marked patrol car Friday afternoon when he discovered a group of approximately 30 motorcycles and all terrain vehicles driving recklessly on Atwood Avenue, police said. According to the officer, the drivers were driving without regard for the public by speeding in and out of traffic and ignoring traffic signals.

When the officer attempted to stop a driver who had blocked traffic on Atwood Avenue with her vehicle, the driver -- later identified as 23-year-old Shyanne Boisvert -- allegedly pushed the officer. The officer put Boisvert in custody, according to Winquist.

While the officer knelt in the roadway to handcuff Boisvert, other ATV drivers began to circle him, according to authorities. One of the riders allegedly struck the officer while riding over the back of his legs. Additionally, another rider smashed out the back window of the police cruiser, Winquist said.

The man who struck the officer with his ATV was identified as 33-year-old Eduardo Rivera. He was identified based on a description provided by the injured officer, according to Winquist.

NECN has not independently confirmed the police account of the incident.

Rivera fled the scene as officers attempted to arrest him, resulting in a pursuit through Johnston and Providence. At the intersection of Thornton Street in Johnston, Rivera's ATV crashed into the side of the Cranston Police cruiser and became disabled. Rivera then abandoned his ATV and jumped on the back of an ATV being driven by 22-year-old Kemoni Mitchell, Winquist said.

Police pursued the ATV driven by Mitchell into Providence. Mitchell eventually lost control of the vehicle on Union Avenue, striking a passing car, according to Winquist. Both Mitchell and Rivera attempted to flee on foot but were eventually caught and taken into custody by police.

Mitchell was found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine and marijuana at the time of his arrest.

Several police officers suffered minor injuries while chasing Mitchell and Rivera on foot, Winquist said. Mitchell is currently being treated at Rhode Island Hospital for a cut on his hand, which authorities believe he sustained while scaling a fence during the on-foot pursuit.

"This incident illustrates the danges associated with the reckless and illegal operation of of all-terrain vehicles on public roadways," Winquist wrote in the official statement. "This problem is occuring in many metropolitan cities across the country."

Boisvert, Mitchell and Rivera were scheduled to be arraigned Friday evening at Cranston Police Headquarters, according to Winquist.