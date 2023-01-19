Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Significant Delays on Mass. Pike in Auburn

A serious crash has caused significant delays Thursday morning on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn, according to the Mass. Department of Transportation.

The crash happened near Exit 89.

Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries in #Auburn on I-90-EB near Exit 89. All lanes on I-90 EB are currently closed in the area. Seek alt route. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 19, 2023

All lanes heading east were closed for a period of time, but as of around 8:20 a.m., the left and middle lanes were reopened, according to state police.

Serious injuries have been reported.