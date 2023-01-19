Local

Auburn

Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Significant Delays on Mass. Pike in Auburn

By Matt Fortin

Working police lights
Getty Images

A serious crash has caused significant delays Thursday morning on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn, according to the Mass. Department of Transportation.

The crash happened near Exit 89.

All lanes heading east were closed for a period of time, but as of around 8:20 a.m., the left and middle lanes were reopened, according to state police.

Serious injuries have been reported.

